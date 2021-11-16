Pfizer vaccine now available to people 50 years and older

Jamaicans 50 years and older are now able to access the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Previously the Health Ministry was only administering the vaccine to students 12 years and over.

To become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to make an appointment using the Ministry of Health & Wellness's website (www.moh.gov.jm) or by calling the National Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

The Health Ministry said persons should take a government-issued identification (school ID for students) or letter from a Justice of the Peace and their vaccination card.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is continuing to administer the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to persons 18 years and older.

Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19.

Up to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday a total of 1,058,139 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered.

Of that number, 572,497 were first doses, 420,638 were second doses and 60,974 were single doses.

