PM announces new COVID curfew, other measures

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a slight relaxation of the curfew hours among new COVID containment measures.

The new measures will be in effect from Thursday, November 18, 2021 to Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The Prime Minister announced the new measures in parliament a short while ago:

*Nightly curfew 9 p.m to 5 a.m

(ending December 10, 2021)

*Public gathering limit 10 people

*Places of worship 100 people

*Weddings 100 people

*Funerals and burials20 people

*Annual General Meetings 100 people

The Prime Minister also said the COVID pre-testing requirement (antigen or PCR) for travellers to Jamaica remains in effect.

However, fully vaccinated travellers who have a negative PCR test result upon boarding will NOT be required to go into quarantine on entering Jamaica.

