Shaw urges farmers and fisherfolk to use antimicrobial medicines wisely

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw is urging farmers and fisherfolk to use antimicrobial medicines wisely to avoid antimicrobial resistance (AMR), thus ensuring food is grown safely for consumption.

Noting that bacteria and pathogens are becoming less resistant to antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines, Shaw pointed out the need to incorporate working antimicrobial medications into the production and processing of foods to ensure they are safe for consumption.

“It is estimated that around 700,000 people die each year because of antimicrobial-resistant bacterial infections,” said Shaw.

This, he said, can be attributed to the overuse of medicines in humans, livestock and agriculture, as well as poor access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene, which have intensified AMR worldwide.

Shaw was speaking at the virtual launch of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week on Monday, which is being celebrated under the theme ‘Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance’.

While emphasising the importance of good hygiene, the Agriculture and Fisheries Minister also urged farmers to keep their crops and animals healthy.

He stated that animal diseases can significantly affect food production, food security, the livelihood of farmers and the health and safety of consumers.

“It is estimated that in just 10 years’ time, 24 million more people, many of whom are in low-income countries, may be forced into extreme poverty as a result of AMR,” said Shaw.

He noted that the use of antimicrobials in agriculture contributes to the spread of AMR and undermines the effectiveness of veterinary medicine and emphasised the need for a multisectoral approach to mitigate the spread of pathogens along the production chain, distribution, sale and consumption of food.

Additionally, drug-resistant infections in humans have also been tracked to food-borne or animals sources.

Government, through the Plant Quarantine Produce Inspection Branch, the Food Storage & Prevention of Infestation Division, the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority and the Veterinary Services Division, Shaw said, is ensuring that inspection and testing of food and animal products at the ports of entry, and all food storage, manufacturing and retail facilities to ensure the safety and wholesomeness of food (including feed) intended for commerce in Jamaica.

“We will ensure that our food suppliers and manufacturers continue to apply the requisite food safety standards to decrease and eliminate the spread of food-borne contamination,” said Shaw.

