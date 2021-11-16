VTDI workers stage sickout

Educators at the Vocational Training Development Institute (VTDI) today embarked on a two-day sickout to press for better salaries.

The workers at the Gordon Town Road, St Andrew-based institution say they feel abandoned by the HEART/NSTA Trust.

One educator told The Gleaner that he and his colleagues feel disrespected by the agency and accused the entity of being unjust towards them.

“Due to the merger that has been going on for a while now and HEART has completed its merger with JFLL [the Jamaican Foundation for Lifelong Learning] and NYS [National Youth Service], VTDI and NCTVET [the National Council on Technical Vocational Education and Training] have been left out of this,” he said while making reference to compensation, among other issues.

HEART previously indicated that between March 2016 and January 2018, the HEART Trust/NTA (now HEART/NSTA Trust) was an agency of the Ministry of Education with the NCTVET and the VTDI both being departments of the Ministry.

The entity said that in April 2018 HEART was reassigned from the Ministry to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), with VTDI and NCTVET remaining departments of the education ministry.

Notwithstanding the change, HEART said it continues to handle some residual responsibilities to VTDI and NCTVET, including facilitating the payment of emoluments to staff at both entities.

But, the VTDI workers are upset that they have not benefited from changes implemented by HEART since the merger, including adjustments in salaries.

“HEART employees got an average 40 per cent increase because of their restructuring and we have gotten nothing. That's one of our major issues. Another issue is that HEART is saying we are not on their organisational structure, and so basically we are getting three months contracts for those of us who are on contract,” the educator told The Gleaner.

He said the disgruntled workers are seeking to get word from HEART and the intervention of the Ministries of Finance and the Public Service and Education on the wage issue.

Efforts to get a comment from HEART on the sickout were unsuccessful.

- Ainsworth Morris

