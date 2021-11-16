Would-be robber disarmed, killed in Clarendon

A would-be robber was disarmed and killed in Rocky Point, Clarendon on Monday.

The Clarendon police say about 8:45 p.m., a couple returned to their house on West End Street in the fishing village to find it ransacked.

As they entered the house, a man attempted to rob them at gunpoint.

A struggle reportedly ensued with the gunman during which one of the occupants was shot.

The injuries are not life-threatening.

The police say residents came to the assistance of the occupants, who subsequently disarmed the gunman.

He sustained several injuries during the encounter with the residents.

Police patrolling the area were summoned and a shotgun was handed over to them.

The would-be robber, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was transported to the Lionel Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Head of operations for the Clarendon Police Division, Deputy Superintendent Anton-Gur Cardoza said an investigation is under way to locate an alleged accomplice of the deceased.

"I am asking anyone who may have seen aspects of what transpired to share the information with the police. I am also encouraging citizens to be vigilant as criminals will tend to study the movements of their prey, and report any suspicious activities to the police," he said.

As at November 13, 2021, the parish of Clarendon recorded a total of 50 robberies.

The figure is 4 more or 8.7 per cent higher compared to the corresponding period last year.

Break-ins in the parish, however, have fallen by 52 per cent from 75 for the comparable period in 2020 to 36 so far this year.

