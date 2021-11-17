11 tertiary institutions get J-TEC certification

Judana Murphy/Gleaner Writer

Eleven tertiary establishments have joined the list of institutions registered with the Jamaica Tertiary Education Commission (J-TEC), the regulatory and supervisory body for the tertiary sector.

At today’s registration conferral ceremony, J-TEC commissioner, Dr Dameon Black, said it was a public demonstration of its faithfulness to its mandate, which is to register institutions across Jamaica.

“One of the things that characterises Jamaica’s higher education space is the significant institutional diversity. Currently, we have on our register 147 entities that we monitor and that we are seeking to register, in keeping with our mandate,” Black said.

On the submission of a registration application, institutions are checked for 11 standards and inspections are carried out before they are awarded certification.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The standards are: legal status and regulation, philosophy and strategy, governance and accountability, financial viability and sustainability, academic programmes, quality and integrity, human resource requirements, student services, health and safety policies and procedures, physical and electronic resources and infrastructure, risk management and assessment and non-discrimination.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Fayval Williams reasoned that J-TEC’s mandate is to create an environment within which institutions can function sustainably and gain access to funding for sector-specific research that will enable them to further develop programmes that meet current and future needs of the workforce.

“It is imperative that we establish and maintain rigorous national and institutional quality assurance standards in education. People entering educational institutions at all levels must have the confidence that the training offered is of the highest quality,” said Williams.

Williams commended the institutions that were conferred with registration and urged others to make their applications.

Institutions newly registered with J-TEC:

* The International Postgraduate Medical College

* Church Teachers' College

* Moneague College

* Sigma College of Nursing and Applied Sciences

* Brown's Town Community College

* Caribbean School of Medical Sciences, Jamaica CSMSJ)

* Institute of International Recognized Qualifications (IIRQ)

* Institute of Nutrition and Wellness Studies (INWES)

* Media Technology Institute

* SMTC Career Institute

* Allied Healthcare Institute of the Caribbean Ltd.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.