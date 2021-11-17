29 more COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health is reporting that 29 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 90,370.

Of the new infections, 15 are women and 14 are men.

Meanwhile, the death tally remains at 2,331.

However, one more case is under investigation, increasing the tally to 347.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 7

* Kingston and St Andrew - 6

* St Mary - 5

* St James - 4

* Clarendon - 2

* St Ann - 2

* Hanover - 2

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Manchester - 0

* Westmoreland - 0

* Trelawny - 0

* Portland - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 1,239 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 4.6%.

In the meantime, there were 114 more recoveries, increasing the total to 61,138.

Some 182 persons are in hospital with 49 being moderately ill, 29 severely ill and eight critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 43,670 are at home.

