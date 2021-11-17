Body of woman found in bushes in Clarendon

The police in Clarendon are seeking the public's assistance to identify the body of a woman that was found near a bus stop in Dawkins Pen on Tuesday morning.

The name 'Leasha' is tattooed on the woman's right foot.

The police report that about 6: 30a.m., residents discovered the unidentified body in bushes with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The police theorise that the woman was shot and her body dragged into the bushes.

They say investigations have disclosed that the woman was not from the area as residents were unable to identify her.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Hayes Police Station at 876-986-5130 or call the police at 119 or 311.

- Olivia Brown

