Do not get complacent in the fight against COVID-19 – Noranda boss

NORANDA’S VICE-PRESIDENT and General Manager Delroy Dell is cautioning Jamaicans against getting complacent in the fight against the COVID-19 disease, as the company staged it second vaccination drive on Monday.

The event, which was for staff, their families, and community residents, saw 336 persons receiving the jab, an increase over the 304 that were vaccinated on September 20.

The drive was for both first and second doses of AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines. The numbers read: AstraZeneca, 236; Johnson & Johnson, 60; Pfizer, 40.

Outside of employees and families, residents from Discovery Bay and nearby communities, such as Old Folly and Farm Town, turned out for the occasion, which was held following a successful first roll-out just under two months ago.

Jessica Cameron, a resident of Old Folly, turned out to get her first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She said taking the vaccine was her way of helping to get life back to normal in Jamaica.

“Well, they say if we want to get back our life together, we have to vaccinate; so it’s best to go the right way if we want to get back together,” she said.

She said she was satisfied with the experience – so far. “So far, mi nuh have no problem yet, mi nuh know ‘bout later.”

A security guard, Sherieka Gibbs, who was on duty, also took the time out to get a dose of the vaccine.

Personnel from the Red Cross were also on hand to offer free tests, including blood pressure.

Dell, even while congratulating persons who turned out, said that Jamaicans are in the complacency stage and in danger of letting down their guard in the fight against COVID-19.

“We give thanks that our reported case numbers are down and our positivity rate has strengthened over the past two weeks,” he said.

He added: “But I suspect that one of the emerging reasons given for not taking the vaccine is exactly what we see happening with the numbers, where persons may be beginning to believe that the battle is over and we don’t need the vaccine any more; false sense of security.”

“Our medical services, hospitals, clinics, mobile units, and our thousands of indefatigable and courageous and dedicated medical workers are being strained to the limit and beyond. We owe it to them to give our full support and cooperation,” Dell pleaded.