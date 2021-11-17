Water woes for some St Andrew communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that high turbidity levels have forced the suspension of operations at its Isaac Hole Water Facility in St Andrew.

This has caused a disruption in the regular water supply to customers served by the system.

Customers are being advised that once conditions are favourable, the necessary remedial activities will be carried out to facilitate the restart of operations and water supply distribution.

Areas impacted are Claypole Road, Lawrence Tavern, Burnt Shop, Unity, Top and Bottom Track.

The NWC says every effort is being made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.

