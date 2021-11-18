97 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 2,343.

The deceased are:

* An 81-year-old man from Westmoreland whose death was under investigation

* A 76-year-old man from St James

* A 50-year-old female from Manchester

* A 70-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 77-year-old woman from St James

* An 82-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 85-year-old female from Manchester

* A 97-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 55-year-old woman from St Thomas

* A 68-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 76-year-old man from Manchester

* A 54-year-old female from St Elizabeth

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 20 and November 16.

Meanwhile, there were 97 new cases with ages ranging from two to 89 years, pushing the total to 90,467.

Of the new cases, 49 are women and 48 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 26

* Kingston and St Andrew - 24

* St Thomas - 16

* St Ann - 7

* Portland - 5

* Manchester - 5

* St James - 4

* St Elizabeth - 3

* Hanover - 3

* St Mary - 2

* Clarendon - 1

* Westmoreland - 1

* Trelawny - 0

A total of 983 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.8%.

In the meantime, there were 175 more recoveries, increasing the total to 61,313.

Some 175 persons are in hospital with 33 being moderately ill, 29 severely ill and seven critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 43,740 are at home.

