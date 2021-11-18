Car bursts into flames at Stony Hill gas station

A vehicle today caught fire while parked at the Fesco gas station in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

No one was injured during the incident.

It is reported that shortly before midday the driver, who was reportedly stopped by Transport Authority personnel conducting checks in the area, parked his car on the compound of the gas station.

Subsequently, flames were seen coming from the vehicle, which later became engulfed.

The Gleaner understands that personnel from the nearby fire station assisted in putting out the blaze that had nervous onlookers on edge.

“I was on the pump and saw fire coming from under the car. I called it to the attention of the security guard who after panicking went for the extinguisher and made attempts to out the fire,” an eyewitness said.

The Gleaner gathered that the extinguisher was no match for the inferno and members of the Stony Hill fire department sprung into action.

The fire was subsequently contained and the police called in.

Our news team gathered that operations at the service station were not affected by the incident.

- Andre Williams

