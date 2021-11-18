Clansman Gang Trial | Witness says he was offered money to change testimony

The prosecution's second witness in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial today testified that he was offered money to keep quiet about two alleged members of the One Don Gang.

The witness disclosed under cross-examination that the offer was in relation to Sickhead [defendant Lamar Simpson] and Termite.

The witness, who claimed he was asked to name his price, explained that the bribe was for him to tell the court that he did not know the men.

However, it was not said in court who made the offer.

The ex-gangster made the disclosure while he was being cross-examined by defendant Stephanie Christie's attorney Alexander Shaw who had asked him if he had demanded money from his client or any of the other alleged members of the gang while they were in custody.

During further cross-examination, Shaw suggested to the witness that he had tried to get his client killed as he did not like her, but this was denied by the witness.

The witness also denied a suggestion that he had spread tales about the alleged female gangster being an obeah worker while pointing out that he had only mentioned that she gave the alleged gang members guard rings.

Shaw also asked the witness if he was aware that his client grew up in Jones Avenue, St Catherine and that she and the reputed gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan were childhood friends.

The witness, however, said he was not aware of that information.

But he disagreed with the lawyer's suggestion that Christie was a “community person”.

He also rejected suggestions from the lawyer that the only meetings his client had attended were church and community meetings, which again elicited laughter from the witness.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

