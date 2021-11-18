Corporate Hands | Burger King supports recovery of entertainment industry

Burger King has signalled its support for Jamaican artistes with a donation to the Jamaica Association of Vintage Artiste and Affiliates (JAVAA), which has been having financial challenges as a result of COVID-19 and its restriction on live concerts and stage shows on the island. Here, Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe (second right), head of Sales, Marketing & Corporate Communications, presents Burger King’s donation of $250,000 to JAVAA representatives (from left): Donette Fielding, JAVAA member; Frankie Campbell, JAVAA chairman, and Orville ‘Biggs’ Case, vice-chairman of JAVAA. This donation will be used to pay the insurance premiums of the JAVAA members, many of whom work in the music industry and are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.