Corporate Hands | Guardian gives to Curphey’s House

On Wednesday, November 10, the Guardian Group Foundation, in support of the Poppy Appeal initiative, handed over a well-needed medical bed and wheelchairs valued at $450,000 to support the residents of Curphey’s House. Joining in the presentation (back row, from left) are Michelle Henry, chairperson for St Andrew Poppy appeal; Karen Brown, assistant branch manager, Trafalgar Financial Centre 6, Guardian Life Limited; Dr Patricia Dunwell, Custos Rotulorum of St Andrew; Retired Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Sergeant Martin Spaldings and Lieutenant Colonel Warmington Dixon, chairman for the Poppy Appeal. Seated at front are Guardian Life Insurance adviser Sheleena Williams (left) and Retired JDF Sergeant Peter Xavier Williams, both showing delight in testing the effectiveness of the bed being donated.