Corporate Hands | JPS provides charging stations, ice and water for Port Royal residents

It was a challenging week for the residents of Port Royal and Jamaica Public Service (JPS), after cables providing the town with power was damaged on November 9. The replacement work, which was fraught with complexities, saw JPS teams not only fixing the problem eventually, but also helping residents with the presence of charging stations to get their phones and tablets re-energised. The teams also provided ice and water. JPS teams have been working through the days and nights to restore power to the area.