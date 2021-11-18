Earth Today | Kiwanis plants roots

THE KIWANIS Club of North St Andrew (KCNSA), along with its sponsored Builders Clubs and Circle K Clubs, has, over the last three weeks, planted 105 trees as part of environmental conservation efforts.

The project is guided by the theme ‘Planting a Seed of Change’. The over 100 trees were planted at six KCNSA-sponsored Builders Clubs, notably:

• Clan Carthy Primary School – 32 fruit and shade trees;

• Half-Way Tree Primary School – 32 fruit and shade trees;

• Pembroke Hall Primary School – six shade trees;

• Swallowfield Primary and Junior High School – five shade trees;

• St Francis Primary School – six shades trees; and

• Constant Spring Primary and Infant School – 23 shade trees.

Over the period, close to 100 members of the K family, along with stakeholders from the six primary schools, participated in the projects. Other K family members included the St George’s College Key Club; The University of the West Indies, Mona; Excelsior Community College; the University of Technology, Jamaica; and The University College of the Caribbean Circle K.

“The project has been well supported by the schools, with participation from board members, principals, faculty advisers and parents. The trees will be monitored and cared for by the Builders from the respective schools,” said a release from the KCNSA.

The tree-planting initiative will continue at KCNSA and other sponsored Builders Clubs, including at New Day, John Mills, Shortwood and Dunrobin primary schools.

The trees were donated by the Forestry Department; Lasco Chin Foundation; Food For The Poor; and Distinguished President Norman Wright of KCNSA.