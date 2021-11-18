Immaculate alumna Tonia Williams is 2022 Rhodes Scholar

Tonia Williams is Jamaica's 2022 Rhodes Scholar.

The announcement was made on Thursday after the 11 candidates vying for the scholarship were interviewed.

Williams, a former Immaculate Conception High School student, is now pursuing a Master's degree in Education at Harvard University.

She will take up the scholarship at Oxford University for a doctorate.

The rigorous Rhodes Scholarship selection process seeks to identify the ideal young person who has demonstrated academic excellence.

The successful candidate must have a remarkable character and leadership skills and must also demonstrate a commitment to solving humanity's challenges.

In October 2022, Williams will travel to Oxford University in the UK to join a cohort of more than 100 scholars from around the world who will pursue fully-funded post-graduate studies.

Since 1903, the Rhodes Scholarship has been the world's most prestigious and oldest graduate scholarship at the University of Oxford.

Since 1904, scholarships for Jamaicans have been awarded to one outstanding applicant each year.

Prominent Jamaican Rhodes Scholars include Jamaica's first premier, Norman Manley; Professor Mervyn Morris, former Poet-Laureate of Jamaica; Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke; former Court of Appeal President Dennis Morrison; and Executive Director of the National Integrity Action, Professor Trevor Munroe.

