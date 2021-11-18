Trainee cop fatally shot in Whithorn, Westmoreland

Trainee Constable Duvaughn Brown was last night shot dead in the Naggo Town District of Whithorn, Westmoreland.

Brown was being trained at the National Police College of Jamaica.

The police report that about 9:50 p.m Brown went to a shop and was shot multiple times.

He died on the spot.

More details soon.

