UN and EU condemn fatal attack at anti-violence workshop in Westmoreland

The United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) in Jamaica are condemning Tuesday's deadly attack at an anti-violence workshop in Westmoreland.

Gunmen breached a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) gender-based violence prevention workshop in Savanna-la-Mar and shot and killed a male participant in broad daylight.

Not long after the incident, another man was shot and killed a short distance away.

Both murders are believed to be linked.

In a statement today, the UN and the EU argued that violence in all its forms constitutes one of the most serious threats to national peace and collective prosperity.

They further argued that this brazen and horrific event points to the significance of continued inclusive approaches to reducing crime and violence – to which the UN and the EU remain fully committed.

The organisations reiterated their firm commitment to working with the Government, its partners, and the people towards the common goal of making Jamaica a safer home for all its citizens, allowing every individual, especially young people, equal opportunity to self-actualise and achieve their highest potentials.

