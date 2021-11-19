91 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 11 more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 2,354.

Those who have died are:

* A 60-year-old man from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

* An 82-year-old man from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

* A 63-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation

* A 69-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation

* A 53-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation

* A 50-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 53-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 57-year-old female from St Thomas whose death was previously under investigation

* An 81-year-old female from St Thomas

* A 65-year-old man from St Mary

* A 31-year-old man from St Ann

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 341.

Meanwhile, there were 91 new cases with ages ranging from two days to 93 years, pushing the total to 90,558.

Of the new cases, 49 are women and 42 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 18

* St Ann - 17

* St Catherine - 15

* Kingston and St Andrew - 14

* St Mary - 8

* Hanover - 6

* Westmoreland - 4

* Clarendon - 3

* Manchester - 3

* St Elizabeth - 3

* Trelawny - 0

* Portland - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 822 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 12.4%.

In the meantime, there were 171 more recoveries, increasing the total to 61,484.

Some 160 persons are in hospital with 27 being moderately ill, 28 severely ill and seven critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 42,707 are at home.

