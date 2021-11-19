Clansman Gang Trial | Witness questioned about interactions with male members of alleged gang

Defence lawyer Mikael Lorne today questioned the prosecution's second witness in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial about his interactions with male members of the alleged gang.

Lorne asked the witness whether he had felt comfortable playing in a river with several men.

The witness, who had described himself as a top-tier gang member, had previously testified that he and several alleged members of the gang would play a game called 'Toe' in a river.

In explaining how the game was played, he had said that the participants would swim after each other and when one person catches another they would touch that person on the top of his head and shout out the word 'Toe'.

Lorne opened his cross-examination of the witness by asking him how he would describe himself.

"I would say am a genuine person," the witness replied.

"And you come before this court to say that you play Toe in the river with several men," Lorne then said to the witness, sparking laughter from the defendant.

But, the witness, who appeared unbothered, answered "Yes".

The lawyer also reminded the witness that he had even listed the names of the men he had played with the game with.

"So yesterday you were having difficulty remembering the name of a girl but you were able to remember 30 odd men names? You don't see anything wrong with that," the lawyer asked.

"No," the witness answered.

"You feel comfortable ah play wid a bag a man?" Lorne asked while the defendant continued laughing.

But the witness clapped back.

"You don't play football with ah bag a man?" said the witness.

Earlier, Lorne suggested that the witness implicated his client with the gang because of a grudge over a woman.

Lorne, who is representing defendant Kemar Harrison, otherwise called Stamma, made the suggestion during his cross-examination of the ex-gangster in the Home Circuit Court.

The witness was asked if the reason why he had associated Harrison with the gang was because he was involved with his on-and-off girlfriend.

But, the witness, in denying the suggestion, said he was not aware that they were both involved with the same woman.

"This is new to me," he remarked.

"And I'll tell you that Stamma was aware that she was your girl," the lawyer retorted.

But the witness said, "Not my girl, everybody girl. Mi never marry her.”

Reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

