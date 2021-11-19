Illegal gun seized in Westmoreland, six men arrested

The police in Westmoreland are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun and the arrest of six men.

The incident happened along the Hertford main road about 9:05 last night.

The police report that cops observed a group of men at a bar in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Upon their approach, the cops reportedly observed an object being thrown.

According to the police, the object was retrieved and a closer examination revealed that it was a 45 calibre pistol with a magazine containing one cartridge.

The occupants of the bar were taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

