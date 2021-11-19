Learn a second language – Guyonvarch

French Ambassador to Jamaica Olivier Guyonvarch, who was appointed in October, strives for more Jamaicans to study French.

At the Cocktail à la Résidence de France, held on November 12, Guyonvarch praised the efforts of instructors, French enthusiasts, and the Alliance Française de la Jamaïque for ensuring that the French language continues to survive across the island.

The Alliance Française de la Jamaïque, founded in 1956, is a non-profit organisation. Its mission is to be Jamaica’s first choice for learning French and promoting francophone cultures in a vibrant setting. Francophones are members of a French-speaking population.

The association also provides interpreting and translation services, in addition to language classes.

“French doesn’t belong to France, French belongs to everyone who speaks French, everyone who studies French, and everyone who likes French; so it’s the idea that we are all brothers and sisters through the language,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

With plans to establish another staging of the biennial exhibition ‘Touch of France (TOF)’ relatively soon, Guyonvarch encourages young Jamaicans in particular to learn a second language and to take advantage of the opportunities gained from doing so.

The TOF exhibition was first held in the year 2000 and facilitates economic, commercial, and cultural displays, all of which contribute to the Franco-Jamaican friendship.

It also provides individuals with the opportunity to showcase and sell their products, as well as form solid and long-term business relationships with local commercial players.

Since his appointment, Guyonvarch told The Gleaner that he has been very well received by the Jamaican people, as he has fallen in love with how simple and easy it is to have a meaningful conversation with locals.

Aaliyah Newton, a Shortwood Teachers’ College modern language instructor who teaches French to students in grades seven to nine, told The Gleaner that there is a need for more French-speaking Jamaicans, as well as a new approach to teaching the language that makes it more appealing to students.

‘A GOOD INVESTMENT’

Speaking of her exchange and immersion programme which afforded her excursions to Paris, the capital of France, and Madrid, Spain’s capital, the Spanish major and French minor student says studying the language is “a good investment”.

“I would definitely implore Jamaicans to learn a second language ... . It was a cultural shock for me because when I went there, if you only know one language in Europe, is like you not saying anything [it], is like you cannot communicate,” she said.

Newton also mentioned how it has influenced her teaching, stating that after spending three months in a different country, she is more confident in her approach. She praises the foreigners’ friendly demeanour, which has aided her in learning the language, social cues, and expressions at a faster pace.

Noting that children are taught English as a second language as early as at kindergarten, Newton says the educational system “takes those things very seriously”.

Newton also advises parents to enrol their children in modern language programmes and engage them in activities related to learning a new language, as younger children are more impressionable. This will benefit them in the long run, she said, as “It’s best to start them as soon as possible”.

Nonetheless, “it’s never too late,” she assured.

When teaching in the classroom, Newton has utilised French teaching methodologies, such as sharing her travel stories with her students as a way of engaging them, and explain how the Jamaican culture might be similar.

Newton invites teachers in Jamaica to adopt this method and incorporate activities that will help them do so.

She also asked instructors to broaden their networks, so as to not limit themselves.

“You are limiting yourself if you do not believe that it is important to learn a second language,” said Newton of those who may be hesitant to take on the challenge.

“French is not only a language, French is a way to see the world [as] through French, you learn certain values – values of freedom, fraternity, and values of friendship,” Guyonvarch said.

One of the primary advantages of studying French in France, he said, is the affordability of the programmes. “Education in France is basically free; very, very low-cost. It comes with very low cost, but with high quality,” Guyonvarch added.

He said the French government pays for youngsters’ education at a cost of $15,000 Euros, supporting their tertiary education.

Students are only required to pay registration costs, which are $300 Euros (roughly US$400). Students are also provided with a stipend and a free place to stay.

“So it’s cheap, and if you choose well, [it’s] very high quality. So, the idea is that studying French is not only for the elite, French is for the middle class as well,” he added.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com