Man fatally shot by police in St Andrew, INDECOM launches probe

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing a police fatal shooting of a man along York Avenue, off Hagley Park Road in St Andrew last night.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

According to INDECOM, it is reported that about 11:30 p.m. cops were on mobile patrol conducting a search along York Avenue for a venue with loud music, believed to be a party.

Upon reaching the location, the police personnel reported that they were fired on by men who were fleeing the venue, and in response fired at the men.

One man was discovered with gunshot injuries while the other men escaped.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The man was pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital.

According to INDECOM, two Glock firearms were reported as recovered from the incident scene, one from the now deceased and the other at a nearby premises where the men allegedly escaped.

The incident scene was processed by INDECOM and included the collection of forensic evidence for testing, initial interviews of the cops, and witness canvassing.

INDECOM says the cops involved in the incident were issued with Section 21 notices to submit written statements and to visit its office to be interviewed.

INDECOM is appealing to persons with information on the fatal shooting to come forward.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.