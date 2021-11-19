MOCA, FID forge pact to collar crooks

A partnership forged on Wednesday between the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) and the Financial Investigations Division (FID) is expected to bolster the fight against money laundering, organised crime and fraud, the anti-corruption arms have said.

The memorandum of understanding is expected to deepen collaboration between MOCA and FID in the areas of Intelligence sharing, casework assistance, referrals, and joint operations and investigations.

MOCA Director General Colonel Desmond Edwards said the MOU will formalise a longstanding relationship between both agencies to take the profit out of crime. The agreement is expected to better leverage finite resources.

FID Chief Technical Director Selvin Hay said that the alliance will see increased use of the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) by MOCA.

“We anticipate that under this MoU, there will be increased use of the Proceeds of Crime Act by our MOCA counterparts. It is a powerful piece of legislation which should be readily used by all law enforcement agencies.

“When applied more robustly, we can expect to bring more criminal organisations and individuals to justice,” said Hay.

The details of the MOU have not been disclosed.

