Policeman accused of scamming granted $800,000 bail

Bail in the sum of $800,000 with surety was today offered to 33-year-old police constable Michael Carson when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court.

He is facing charges of being in possession of identity information and larceny.

Allegations are that following a sting operation in the Portmore, St Catherine this month, Carson was found in possession of credit card devices along with other documents not belonging to him in furtherance of what is to be believed a scamming operation.

In applying for bail, Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie told the court that his client strongly denies the allegations.

Champagnie argued that it was unfortunate that his client was not interviewed by the police after the arrest as he was prepared to render full cooperation with a perfectly good explanation for the items said to have been in his possession.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Carson, who is attached to the Narcotics Division, has been ordered to return to court on December 20.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.