TVJ reporter Kirk Wright recuperating after stabbing

Television Jamaica (TVJ) reporter Kirk Wright is recuperating after being stabbed during an off-the-job incident in St Catherine today.

He has been hospitalised and is stable.

TVJ is a part of the RJRGLEANER Group.

