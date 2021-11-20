600 unattached youth get IT training

The Universal Service Fund (USF) concluded a series of closing ceremonies for over 600 participants in its second cohort of the Technology Advancement Programme (TAP) on Tuesday at the Liguanea Club in Kingston.

TAP, which was launched in 2017, provides unattached youths between the ages of 18 and 35 with training and certification in the field of information and communication technology, through partnerships with training institutions such as Caribbean Maritime University and HEART/NSTA Trust.

Minister of Science and Technology Daryl Vaz, in his keynote address, commended the USF for making an indelible contribution to Jamaica’s development by providing Internet access for all.

“As a small developing state Jamaica faces the challenges of bridging the digital divide and closing the digital gaps to boost our competitiveness and increase the quality of life for our people. Skills in the wider science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields will be crucial to Jamaica’s advancement.”

Chief Executive Officer of the USF Daniel Dawes, who was on-hand to celebrate with the graduates, said: “I am elated that the participants can receive their certification in these ceremonies which had been delayed due to COVID-19. The USF continues to fulfil its mandate to ensure Jamaica becomes a knowledge-based society, and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to seek out employment opportunities locally and internationally for the graduates.”

USF is an agency under the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology mandated to ensure access to information and communication technology tools to facilitate development.