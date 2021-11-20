72 new COVID-19 infections, two more fatalities

Two more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 2,356.

The deceased are an 89-year-old man from St Catherine and a 53-year-old woman from St Mary.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between November 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, there were 72 new cases with ages ranging from 33 days to 92 years, pushing the total to 90,630.

Of the new cases, 37 are women and 35 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 20

* Kingston and St Andrew - 18

* Westmoreland - 8

* St Thomas - 8

* St Ann - 7

* Clarendon - 3

* Hanover - 2

* St James - 2

* St Elizabeth - 2

* Manchester - 0

* Portland - 1

* St Mary - 1

* Trelawny - 0

A total of 705 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.8%.

In the meantime, there were 121 more recoveries, increasing the total to 61,605.

Some 173 persons are in hospital with 30 being moderately ill, 24 severely ill and eight critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 41,717 are at home.

