80 graduated from Alexandria College of Continuing Education

Far removed from the tragedy that shook a nation over 12 years ago in which seven young ladies perished in a fire, the Armadale Juvenile Correctional Centre in Alexandria, St Ann, now boasts a real new beginning.

Transformed into the Alexandria College of Continuing Education, the facility on Thursday graduated its first batch of students numbering 80.

The students would have completed various skills training programmes and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations since it opened its door in September 2018, and are part of a total of 197 who have completed training since then.

Aided by the HEART NSTA, the institution offers skills training in allied healthcare, beauty therapy, tour guide, cake baking, electrical installation, landscaping, early childhood education, and housekeeping. Subjects offered in CSEC are mathematics, English language, information technology, human and social biology, and social studies, while for City and Guilds there are mathematics and English.

The school targets high-school leavers who are seeking to further their education.

The occasion was cause for celebration for the students, as graduation meant they would have taken another step towards fulfilling their career objectives.

For Ashante Whitfield, whose mother Yanique Hall, brother Aaron Whitfield and friend Sammoy Cunningham came out to support her, being qualified as a tour guide means an increased chance of employment, and the first step to further training.

A GOOD START

“It’s a stepping stone to better things, it’s a good start for me,” she told The Gleaner.

Her mother was glad to see her daughter making a positive move for herself.

“I’m feeling very proud; very, very proud. I expect her to go further and achieve what she wants and I’m here to support her in every way,” Hall said.

“I’m here to support my friend Ashante Whitfield,” Cunningham said.

“I’m so proud of her for graduating and making it this far, even though she has gone through a lot and I hope she continues to do well and further her education.”

Another graduate, healthcare worker Lauphaine Wilson, said she was really happy to get her certificate in allied healthcare as it would enhance her marketability.

Chairman of ACCE Warren Newby expressed delight that residents are benefiting from the institution and called on the private sector to support the continued existence of the college, noting that the South West constituency only has one high school in Aabuthnott Gallimore.

“We are extremely proud and actually overwhelmed by the feeling of accomplishment that comes from this particular exercise. We are coming from a situation of tragedy and this is really triumph,” Newby said.

“Those lives that were lost should not go in vain, but very meaningful activities should be done here in their honour and to secure a future for those who otherwise might not have opportunities, so we’re very happy with this undertaking,” Newby said.

He added: “We’re making an urgent appeal to private sector interests and those in the NGO (non-government organisation) sector who might have funds available, (to help) with a project such as this one as we seek to build additional classrooms, equip laboratories and create additional skill areas that we believe students could take advantage of.”

The chairman said the next batch of students is due to begin training in January 2022.