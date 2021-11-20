Fire destroys Ashenheim Road warehouse

A massive fire this morning destroyed a warehouse belonging to Singer Jamaica along Ashenheim Road in St Andrew.

Firefighters say the blaze started about 2 a.m.

Fire units from the York Park, Trench Town, Rollington Town and the Spanish Town fire stations, with the help of over 50 firefighters, tackled the inferno.

The blaze has since been brought under control with cooling down operations ongoing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

An estimate of the damage is yet to be determined.

