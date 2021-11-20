J’can women among Precious Awards nominees

London:

Seven Jamaican women are on this year’s list of nominees for the 15th annual Precious Awards which recognise exceptional determination, innovation, entrepreneurial skills, and talent across multiple categories.

They are Jasmine Richards (children’s author and founder of Storymix); Charlene Hunter (founder of Coding Black Females); Nadine White (race correspondent at The Independent); Natalie Bent (founder of Little Scholars Playground); Paulette Watson (founder of Academy Achievers); Lorraine Copes (founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality); and Kayleigh Oliver (founder of Junction 5).

In recognising the 2021 nominees, Precious Awards founder Foluke Akinlose, MBE, said:

“I’m so proud to celebrate another year of the Precious Awards. For 15 years, we have highlighted the phenomenal achievements of women of colour in entrepreneurship, leadership and work, and this year is no exception.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“As I reflect on all we have achieved together, I’m reminded that we still need to do more to make sure that women of colour are given the opportunities to start and grow businesses and thrive within the workplace,” she said.

“I hope that the wider community will work alongside us to acknowledge and reward these women throughout the year.”

In 2017, then Prime Minister Theresa May said of the Precious Awards: “These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the substantial contribution of black and Asian female entrepreneurs. I am pleased to know of the support you give to women of colour in the business and work environment, and your work to create and celebrate vital role models through the awards.”

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 24, at The Waldorf Hilton hotel, London WC2, during the annual award dinner, one of the biggest events in the UK’s business calendar to celebrate the achievements of women of colour in leadership and work.