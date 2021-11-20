Roselle Falls will not be destroyed – NWA

Councillors of the St Thomas Municipal Corporation are now breathing a sigh of relief following assurance from the National Works Agency (NWA) that the Roselle Falls will not be destroyed amid roadworks on the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

Their concerns were addressed during a meeting with members of the agency and the relevant contractors of the project, held in Roselle on Thursday.

NWA’s Communications Manager Stephen Shaw outlined the scope of work being undertaken in the area to include the beautification of the vicinity and the erection of protective barriers to reduce the likelihood of motor vehicular impact on the final product.

“We are going to be putting in sidewalks and improving the drainage features here. We are also going to be ensuring that pedestrians and those who come here to bathe or sightsee will have access to a pleasing look and feel,” he said.

Shaw shared that the area consists of adequate space to facilitate two lanes and, with the shaving off of some five feet of the embankment closer to the community of White Horses, the necessary shoulders increased safety.

DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A BYPASS

He admitted that prior to the rescaling of the project, discussions were had about a bypass of the area, which would see to the building of a new thoroughfare to the north of the falls, but that the least expensive way is being pursued at this time.

According to him, “I believe that there is still a commitment to having the bypass built but I cannot say when it will happen.”

Speaking with reporters, Hubert Williams, councillor of the White Horses division, who had called for a temporary stop order on works until further information on the plans for the area was provided, said that he is somewhat satisfied with the discussions had.

“Mr Shaw has given his commitment that the major falls will remain where it is and will not be negatively touched. I must say that we agree with the barrier to protect pedestrians, because the road is going to be much faster and we have to protect lives,” he said.

Mayor of Morant Bay Michael Hue also shared his endorsement of the plans outlined.

Shaw shared that work being done on the corridor of Yallahs to Morant Bay is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Also involved in the scope of work is the modernising of drains in Roselle and the laying of water and telecommunication lines.

“This approach is in keeping with the Government’s thrust to ensure that rehabilitative work being carried out is done in an all-encompassing way, which improves all infrastructure,” Shaw said.