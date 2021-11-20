Ruel Reid demits office as JC principal

Ruel Reid has demitted office as principal of Jamaica College effective today.

It coincides with the expiration of his special leave.

The Board of Jamaica College had recommended an extension of Reid's special leave to the Ministry of Education, but the request was denied.

Reid's special leave expired today, which would mean that contractually he would be required to take up his post as JC principal on Monday.

In a joint statement this afternoon, the JC board and Reid indicated that following talks, it was agreed that he would demit office as of November 20.

They stated that it is believed that this arrangement is in the best interest of the parties.

Reid, who is before the court on corruption charges, had already exhausted two years of special leave with full salary and emoluments amounting to more than $11 million beginning from November 21, 2019, to the present.

Prior to the two years' special leave with full pay and benefits, Reid had exhausted earned vacation leave for the period March 25, 2019, to November 2019.

Full Statement

Mr Ruel Reid was permanently appointed to the office of principal of Jamaica College as of the 1st of September, 2007. Under Mr Reid's stewardship, the school experienced significant improvement in its academic achievements and overall discipline.

Many of the initiatives which are currently being pursued at the school were conceptualised under Mr. Reid's stewardship.

Mr Reid was granted special leave by the Ministry of Education Youth and Information to pursue his ministerial duties. This special leave expired on the 20th of November, 2021 and this meant that Mr Reid was contractually obligated to return to work as the school's principal.

Nonetheless, an agreement has been reached for Mr Reid to demit office as of the 20th of November, 2021.

During the negotiations, which preceded the agreement, Mr Reid was represented by his attorney Mr Kwame Gordon.

It is our view that this agreement is in the best interest of the parties and more importantly it will allow Jamaica College to focus exclusively on its mandate.

Mr Reid has signalled his unbroken support for Jamaica College and the acting principal Mr Wayne Robinson and wishes the school every success.

