Several Ocho Rios restaurants flagged by NWC for overflowing grease traps

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that several restaurants and fast-food establishments in Ocho Rios, St Ann have been flagged for having overflowing grease traps that are seeping into the entity's central sewage network.

The NWC says the inspection of commercial grease traps was carried out on Thursday in an effort to reduce the occurrences of blockages and overflowing manholes.

According to acting wastewater manager, David Pryce, the NWC has ramped up its inspection of these commercial grease traps as investigations have revealed that the oil seepage into the central network is one of the main contributors of blockages of the lines.

Pryce further noted that these oils solidify and form a hardened substance known as fatberg.

Fatberg narrows the diameter of the sewer pipes and this not only leads to reduced flows, but it also adversely affects the treatment process at wastewater facilities.

Regional manager for the company's North East Division, Richard Williams, stated that overflowing manholes and blocked sewer lines have been a longstanding and continuous problem.

It was also noted by Williams that the NWC continues to take the necessary steps to combat improper disposal practices by strengthening its wastewater protocols.

Williams warned that in the coming weeks the company's wastewater teams will be more visible and vigilant as they carry out impromptu checks of commercial grease traps and flushing of the sewer networks islandwide.

Those proprietors that were visited on Thursday were warned and instructed to have their grease traps cleared within the next two weeks, as the wastewater teams will be carrying out follow-up checks.

The NWC says businesses in Portland are on schedule to be inspected in the coming week.

The commission is reminding business owners that they should implement a cleaning schedule for their grease traps at least once per month.

