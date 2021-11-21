75 new COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

Two more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 2,358.

The deceased are an 82-year-old man from Kingston and St Andre and a 66-year-old male from St Catherine.

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between November 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, there were 75 new cases with ages ranging from nine months to 85 years, pushing the total to 90,705.

Of the new cases, 46 are women and 29 are men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 27

* Kingston and St Andrew - 22

* St James - 9

* Westmoreland - 5

* Hanover - 4

* St Mary - 4

* Trelawny -1

* St Ann - 1

* Portland - 1

* St Thomas - 1

* Clarendon - 0

* Manchester - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

A total of 850 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 12.1%.

In the meantime, there were 115 more recoveries, increasing the total to 61,720.

Some 171 persons are in hospital with 31 being moderately ill, 19 severely ill and eight critically ill.

And 43,186 persons are at home in quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.