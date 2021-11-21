JC board disputes report on Ruel Reid's settlement

Michael Bernard, Chairman of Jamaica College Board of Management, is taking issue with a Sunday Gleaner article on the agreement that led to the resignation of principal Ruel Reid.

In a statement today, Bernard called the article grossly incorrect, untrue and misleading in every material respect.

However, he did not state specifics.

“What is true is that Mr Reid has resigned and Jamaica College is moving on with its march of excellence…,” said Bernard.

The Sunday Gleaner reported, among other things, that Reid yesterday inked a multimillion-dollar deal at the eleventh hour with the St Andrew-based boys' school he led for 14 years.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

READ: Reid walks away from JC with multimillion dollar settlement

The last-minute settlement was reached to avert his return to the Old Hope Road institution tomorrow, with the expiration of his special leave yesterday.

The JC board had made it publicly known that it did not want Reid to return as headmaster after his special leave expired yesterday and the education ministry rejected a recommendation to extend the arrangement for five years.

Reid, who is currently before the court on corruption charges, had been receiving roughly $5.5 million annually in salary and benefits from the Government alone.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.