Making a difference can attract opposition

In the last few years much has changed for the worse in our country, but as Christians, we are not powerless to change it, if we agree with what God is doing. So, we’ve been discussing the fact that God has called us to make a difference and impact the culture around us for His glory. We’re called to be architects and reformers in our spheres of influence. Much like Nehemiah was called and appointed by God to repair the walls of Jerusalem, we too are called to help repair broken areas of our nation.

It doesn’t only take financial resources or positions of power for us to make a difference but rather a heart for our people and a willingness to be used by God. We will be required, however, to step into new spaces as people may be less inclined to visit church in our modern society. We must therefore go to them with the message of love and hope for a better future.

When we step out in obedience, we may encounter opposition. Opposition isn’t an indication that we’re doing something wrong or that we should stop, but in many cases, it’s an indication that we need to press in and move forward. Nehemiah wrote: “When Sanballat the Horonite and Tobiah the Ammonite official heard about this, they were very much disturbed that someone had come to promote the welfare of the Israelites.” Nehemiah 2:9-10 (NIV). When we’re out in the streets making a difference, touching lives, and helping to change the culture there will be those who aren’t going to be happy, but pleasing God rather than man should always be our primary goal.

The Apostle Paul gave us some insight about what our stance should be when trouble comes. He declared that: “… in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us”. Romans 8:37 (NIV). When God is the one leading us in doing His work, even when opposition arises, we will be able to overcome. The challenge we have is that we need to understand the opposition.

HARD TO IDENTIFY

It is easier to put up a fight when the opposition is something or someone we can see, but when it comes from discouragement in our hearts, it’s harder to identify this as opposition. When fear is standing in our way or feelings of inadequacy and insecurity, for example, the opposition may not be easy to recognise. The truth is that the enemy of our souls works in those ways as well. Opposing the work that God has called us to. The Word of God reminds us that He has not given us a spirit of fear. This indicates that there is such a thing as a spirit of fear, that is at work sometimes, and that it doesn’t come from God.

We need to hold fast to the fact that when we are about God’s business, He is on our side. “But when Sanballat the Horonite, Tobiah the Ammonite official and Geshem the Arab heard about it, they mocked and ridiculed us … 20 I answered them by saying, ‘The God of heaven will give us success’.” Nehemiah 2:19-20. God has called us to impact the world around us for His glory, but we must operate in wisdom and faith knowing that He stands ready to make a way even with what seems impossible. God is on our side and if He is for us there is none that can successfully stand against us.