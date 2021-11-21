Man charged for St Andrew gun attack

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew South Division have arrested and charged 23-year-old Savio Barker in relation to a gun attack that left a man injured.

Barker was taken into custody and was charged on Saturday with shooting with intent, assault at common law, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

The shooting happened along Trelawny Avenue in St Andrew on Tuesday, October 19.

The police report that about 12:21 p.m., two men were along the roadway when they were pounced upon by Barker and another man who opened gunfire at them.

One man escaped unhurt while the other was shot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

Barker, who is of Ferguson Drive, Riverton Meadows in St Andrew, was subsequently apprehended.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.