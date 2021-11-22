102 new COVID-19 cases, one additional fatality

One more COVID-19 fatality has been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,359.

The deceased is a 91-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

The Ministry of Health says the death occurred on November 20.

Meanwhile, there were 102 new cases with ages ranging from two to 98 years, pushing the total to 90,807.

Of the new infections, 37 are men and 65 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Mary - 24

* Kingston and St Andrew - 23

* St Catherine - 12

* St Ann - 12

* Clarendon - 8

* Trelawny - 6

* St James - 5

* St Elizabeth - 3

* Manchester - 2

* Westmoreland - 2

* Hanover -2

* St Thomas - 2

* Portland - 1

A total of 2,008 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.5%.

In the meantime, there were 116 more recoveries, increasing the total to 61,836.

Some 190 persons are in hospital with 44 being moderately ill, 17 severely ill and seven critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 42,679 are at home.

