Clansman Gang Trial | Witness testifies that cops were involved in gun transaction

The Home Circuit Court this morning heard that at least two cops were involved in an illegal gun transaction with alleged members of the One Don Gang.

This was disclosed by the prosecution’s second witness during cross-examination at the Clansman-One Don Gang trial today.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

During cross-examination, the witness told the court that on the day in question two policemen entered a yard in Jones Avenue, St Catherine where the gun was being handed over.

One of the policemen was later identified by name, who the witness said he feared running into when he initially went to the police’s Criminal Investigations Branch to give information about the gang.

According to the witness, while the parties were engaged in the transaction, other members of the alleged gang were on the lookout for the presence of the police in the area.

The witness was testifying during cross-examination by attorney-at-law Kemar Robinson, who is representing defendant Dwayne Salmon, otherwise called ‘Chemist’.

Robinson sought to discredit the witness, arguing that most of his verbal testimony was not in his statement.

Part of the discussion surrounded the involvement of Salmon and the sale of weapons.

The witness had said that he purchased guns from Salmon.

The witness testified that the policeman was given an illegal firearm in a yard in Jones Avenue.

However, the witness told the court that a sale did not go through because of insufficient funds.

“Dem discuss the price and the money short so him sah him aggo hold on to the gun until the man pay him,” the witness said.

The witness testified that Salmon was heavily involved in the sale of illegal firearms.

The court heard that the guns came from “foreign” and are often hidden in engines.

In his written testimony shown in court, the prosecution witness said he had told the police that Salmon sold one AK rifle round of ammunition for $1,000 because the bullets were hard to get.

The witness also said that he had nine millimetre and M16 rounds for sale.

