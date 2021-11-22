Clarendon man gunned down in Chapelton

Clarendon resident 37-year-old Roydel Senior, otherwise called 'Tay', was gunned down in the parish last night.

The police say the shooting happened about 10:50 p.m. in Chapelton.

Senior worked as a watchman at Clarendon College and was also an office attendant aligned to Clarendon North Central Member of Parliament Robert Nesta Morgan.

Speaking with The Gleaner, Morgan described Senior as a peacemaker and family man, who he said was more than an employee to him.

"He was a friend. He was a really good guy from the community. We are all very surprised because he was always the one who was very quiet...not in any conflict, always the peacemaker," Morgan said.

The MP said he received the tragic news some 45 minutes after leaving Senior following a meeting last night.

Morgan said he was left shocked by the news of his killing.

"I didn't believe because I was saying, 'who would kill Tay?' He's not involved in anything. I didn't believe it until I went and saw it for myself," he said.

Investigation into the murder is under way.

- Olivia Brown

