Granduncle arrested in murder of 16-year-old girl

The 46-year-old deportee who allegedly shot and killed his grandniece in east Kingston on Saturday was arrested in the community of Seaview Gardens this afternoon.

Gilford Henry reportedly killed the 16-year-old girl, Sorika Picart, under bizarre circumstances at her home on Lincoln Road.

She was among 12 persons killed over 24 hours last weekend.

The Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) high-schooler was playing Ludo with her best friend when it was alleged that her granduncle approached her and shot her several times, hitting her in the head, left arm, and upper body.

Henry allegedly shot and injured two policemen during a firefight.

A 26-year-old bystander was also shot.

