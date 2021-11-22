Manchester 14-year-old charged with house breaking and larceny

A 14-year-old Manchester boy is to appear before the Porus Children's Court on Tuesday, December 07 on charges of house breaking and larceny.

The police say the teen was charged after being held during his third break-in at a man's house in Cobla district, Christiana.

The police report that the teen forced open the back door of the man's house twice and stole a total of $80,000 from a drawer.

The teen then attempted to break in to the house a third time on Wednesday, November 17, when he was caught, according to the police.

The police were summoned and he was taken into custody.

He was charged after a question and answer session was conducted in the presence of his parent and attorney.

