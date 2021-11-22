No motive for fatal shooting of Portmore men in St Mary

The police in St Mary are yet to establish a motive for the shooting deaths of two men in the quiet rural community of Moore Hall in Islington last night.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Marvin Collins and 34-year-old Peter Findley, who are both from Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine.

The shooting happened about 11:00 p.m.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that Collins and Findley were among six persons aboard a red Nissan motor car.

It is further reported that the car, which was being driven by Collins, was about to depart from Moore Hall when two men approached the right side of the vehicle and opened gunfire hitting both men, who were in the front seats.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The vehicle reportedly ran off the road.

The police said preliminary checks revealed that both men received multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body and that they were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The other occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

Collins and Finley were among a group of people that the police said were attending an illegal round robin in Moore Hall.

- Gareth Davis Snr

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.