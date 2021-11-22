Ryan Strachan returned unopposed as G2K President

Ryan Strachan has been returned unopposed as president for a third term of Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

“It is an honour and privilege to lead G2K for a third and final time for the 2021/22 administrative year,” said Strachan.

The G2K held its annual general meeting and elections on Saturday, November 16, at the JLP headquarters.

“Our priority for 2020/21 was social outreach and chapter capacity building as we continue building a National Movement of Young Professionals. Accordingly, we relaunched our Manchester Chapter in October 2020 and launched the inaugural Clarendon Chapter in January 2021. This is a microcosm of the work done by the outgoing administration and we look forward to advancing the initiatives of 2020/21, which by all accounts, was a historically-productive year,” said Strachan.

Joining him in the elected officer corps are vice presidents Shayne Kerr, Titanya Clarke, Tia Ferguson, who returns to the post, and Daniel Wong.

Javin Baker will be returned as General Secretary.

“In a display of commitment to transparency, we engaged the Electoral Office of Jamaica for the first time in recent memory, and we must extend thanks to them and Director of Elections, Mr Glasspole Brown, who disclosed the voting numbers on the day. The six vice presidential aspirations and 86% voter turnout were both the higher in recent memory and demonstrate the vibrancy within G2K. Thanks to the JLP for their continued support are certainly in order, and I wish the outgoing management team the very best in their future endeavours,” said Strachan.

