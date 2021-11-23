48 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 2,363.

The deceased are a 90-year-old woman from St Thomas, a 93-year-old female from St Elizabeth and an 82-year-old female from St Mary, and a 96-year-old woman from St Mary.

And one more death is under investigation, moving that figure to 342.

Meanwhile, there were 48 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 97 years, pushing the total to 90,855.

Of the new cases, 25 are women and 23 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 11

* St James - 11

* St Catherine - 6

* Hanover - 6

* St Mary - 6

* Trelawny - 3

* Clarendon - 2

* Westmoreland - 1

* St Ann - 1

* Portland - 1

* Manchester - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 930 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.4%.

In the meantime, there were 129 more recoveries, increasing the total to 61,965.

Some 176 persons are in hospital with 35 being moderately ill, 15 severely ill and eight critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 41,888 are at home.

