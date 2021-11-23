INDECOM probing fatal shooting by off-duty cop in Clarendon

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting death of a man by an off-duty policeman in Freetown, Clarendon on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Darrian Anderson.

It is reported that the policeman was alerted to men seen with guns at a private premises.

Upon his investigation, four men were seen and they reportedly fired at the cop, which resulted in a shootout.

INDECOM says three men escaped and one man was found with gunshot injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the May Pen Hospital.

No firearm was reported as retrieved from the scene.

INDECOM says it processed the incident scene, including the collection of forensic exhibits and the firearm of the off-duty cop.

Initial interviews and witness canvassing were also conducted by the investigative team.

INDECOM is appealing to anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

