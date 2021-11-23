Man believed to be of unsound mind fatally shot after killing mother in Portmore

A man believed to be of an unsound mind killed his mother in Greater Portmore in St Catherine early this morning.

The unidentified man was then fatally shot by a security guard in a separate incident.

Information gathered so far indicate that after attacking his mother, the man, who was naked, was walking along a roadway in the vicinity of the Phoenix Park community and then he approached a security guard who was sitting in his white Toyota Succeed motor car near a guard house located at the community.

The man reportedly threatened to kill the security guard and then proceeded to smash the vehicle's windscreen.

The security guard managed to escape from the car through a back door.

It is reported that the man then entered the car and drove away.

He subsequently crashed into a Toyota Hiace bus that was being driven along the road.

It is reported that following the attack, the security guard raised an alarm with his colleagues.

It is further reported that another security guard, who responded to the alarm, encountered the unidentified man and opened gunfire in his direction.

The man was later discovered lying on his back with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Catherine South Police are investigating the incident.

- Ruddy Mathison

